Truist Financial Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $220.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.10.

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

