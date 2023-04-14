Truist Financial Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $55.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 207,514 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

