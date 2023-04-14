Truist Financial Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $87.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

