TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Announces Earnings Results

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.
NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 190,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,506. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
