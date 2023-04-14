TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Announces Earnings Results

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 190,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,506. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

