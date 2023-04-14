tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Cormark

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$10.00 target price on shares of tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH Price Performance

