TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 156 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUIFY opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. TUI has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

