Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NYSE OMC opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

