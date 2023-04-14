Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,785 shares of company stock worth $338,749,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

