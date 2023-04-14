Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,668 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

FISV stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.