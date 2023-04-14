Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,808 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

