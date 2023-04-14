Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.98 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

