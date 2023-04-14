Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

CRWD opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

