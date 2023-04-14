Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DAR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

