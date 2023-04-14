Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,600 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $43.74 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

