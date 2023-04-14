TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Up 644.5% in March

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 644.5% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TX Stock Up 16.7 %
TXHG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. TX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
TX Company Profile
