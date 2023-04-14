TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Up 644.5% in March

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 644.5% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TX Stock Up 16.7 %

TXHG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. TX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

TX Company Profile

TX Holdings, Inc engages in the supply, distribution, and sale of drill bits, related tools, other mining supplies, and rail products. It caters to coal mining companies and operators. The company was founded on May 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Ashland, KY.

