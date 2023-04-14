U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of USB opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

