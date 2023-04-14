U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 4,095,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

