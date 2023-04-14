UBS Group Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $162.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

