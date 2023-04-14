Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lessened by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72,950.0% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $528.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

