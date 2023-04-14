Ultra Market Cap Tops $92.39 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $92.39 million and $2.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,710.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00435654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00120142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002555 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30692416 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,737,721.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

