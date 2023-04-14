Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.45

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.45 and traded as high as C$46.55. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.46, with a volume of 49,607 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Uni-Select Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also

