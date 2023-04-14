Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.30 or 0.00020718 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $143.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00317069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.41278023 USD and is up 7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $121,173,840.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

