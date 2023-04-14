United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Boosted by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

