UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $602.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.03. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.