UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.50-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.93.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $526.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.96. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.03. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $602.00.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.