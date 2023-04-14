Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and approximately $285,229.79 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00014918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

