Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85. 21,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 6,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Urbana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Dickson Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$26,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,593.75. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

