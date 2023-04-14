Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,569 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $15.62.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $620.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

