UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading 1.3% Higher

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

UTG Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

About UTG

UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

