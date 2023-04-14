Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $630,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Shoals Technologies Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after buying an additional 895,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 824,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 137,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,911. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,749,309 shares of company stock worth $599,737,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

