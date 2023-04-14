Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,069,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,391,906. The company has a market capitalization of $653.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

