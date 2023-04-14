Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 104,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

TPI Composites Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 285,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,690. The company has a market capitalization of $563.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.