Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 321,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

