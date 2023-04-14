Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.29% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

