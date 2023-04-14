Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.95 and last traded at C$22.94. 18,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 18,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.91.
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.72.
Read More
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.