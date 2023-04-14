Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.29 and last traded at $62.10. Approximately 247,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 390,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

