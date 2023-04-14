Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $139.16 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

