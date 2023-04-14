Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. 93,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,697. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

