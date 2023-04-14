Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 864,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,831. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

