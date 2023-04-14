Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VEA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

