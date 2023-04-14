Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, an increase of 243.4% from the March 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 190,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,203. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $78.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
