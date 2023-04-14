Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, an increase of 243.4% from the March 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 190,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,203. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

