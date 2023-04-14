Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

