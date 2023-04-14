Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $185.26 and last traded at $185.42. 44,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 120,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average of $178.58.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

