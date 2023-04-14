Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.42 and last traded at $76.27. Approximately 4,819,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,398,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

