Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.57 and a 200 day moving average of $188.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

