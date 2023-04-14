Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VOO stock opened at $379.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

