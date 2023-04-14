Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

