Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.68. 995,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.75 and a 200 day moving average of $360.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

