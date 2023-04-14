Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

