Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Up 154.2% in March

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vantiva Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of TCLRY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359. Vantiva has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Vantiva alerts:

Vantiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vantiva SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.